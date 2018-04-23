Feb 9, 2018; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Bill Murray reacts after a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Cours. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Spo

Bill Murray at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Photo credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

'Caddyshack' Redux: Bid To Smoke Out Woodchuck Burns 2 Acres

April 23, 2018
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

MONMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A Maine apple orchard employee's attempt to channel the soul of Bill Murray's character in Caddyshack has ended with a similar result.

Authorities say the orchard employee started a fire on Saturday to try to smoke a woodchuck out from a hole in the ground in Monmouth. The Kennebec Journal reports he accidentally started a brush fire that burned almost 2 acres (0.8 hectares) of grass and brush.

Monmouth assistant fire chief Ed Pollard describes the effort as "not the way to get rid of a woodchuck." Pollard says it's unclear if the woodchuck was harmed or scared off by the fire.

In the 1980 film Caddyshack, Murray's Carl Spackler character fails in an attempt to use explosives to kill a pesky gopher and causes a lot of damage.

__________________

Tags: 
Apple Orchard Employee
Caddyshack
Bill Murray
Gopher
Carl Spackler
Woodchuck
Monmouth
Kennebec Journal
READ MORE READ LESS

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm