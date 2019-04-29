Burger King Taking "Impossible Whopper" Nationwide

Burger King becomes the latest restaurant to give customers a plant-based option instead of meat.

The fast-food chain announced on Monday that the Impossible Whopper will be on menus across the country by the end of the year.

The meatless burger is made from wheat and potato proteins.

Burger King tested the sandwich for a month in St. Louis. They found that the Impossible Burger had "encouraging results" while not affecting sales of the original Whopper.