Budweiser Releases Beer Based On George Washington's Recipe

Budweiser announced a new limited edition beer that is based on a recipe from our first President.

The Budweiser Freedom Reserve Red Lager recipe comes from a hand-penned recipe from George Washington’s personal military journal dating back to 1757.

A portion of the proceeds will also go to Folds of Honor - a nonprofit organization providing educational scholarships to military families. To date, Bud has raised $14 million in support of Folds of Honor.

“To call Budweiser a partner would be an understatement – they are considered family to us and the 3,000 families their donations help to support,” said Major Dan Rooney, founder, and CEO of Folds of Honor said in a statement. “Freedom Reserve is a great testament to their unwavering dedication and compassion for our armed forces and we salute them.”

The Budweiser Freedom Reserve Red Lager will be sold in 12-ounce stubby bottles and 1-pint cans and is "brewed with toasted barley grains for a slightly sweet aroma with a touch of hops, a rich caramel malt taste and a smooth finish with a hint of molasses."