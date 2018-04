In a new interview with ESPN, Golden State Warrior Zaza Pachulia got a surprise from his three kids.

He is NOT their favorite Warriors player.

In the interview, Pachulia asks his two sons, Davit and Saba, and his daughter, Mariam the fateful question.

"Steph Curry," Saba answers.

"KD," says Davit.

And finally, Mariam quietly whispers: "Klay Thompson."

Tough crowd in the Pachulia household.

Watch the full video below.