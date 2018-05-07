Wisconsin Man Ate His 30,000th Big Mac

Don Gorske of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has dined on his record-breaking 30,000th McDonald's Big Mac.

Gorske already held the Guinness World Record for Most Big Macs consumed. He set the record back in 2016 for a measly 28,788 burgers.

He had previously gained fame for being featured in Morgan Spurlock's film Supersize Me.

The 64-year-old retired prison guard has had a Big Mac most days in the last 46 years skipping the day of his mother's funeral (at her request) and being forced to go without because of a blizzard.

“People make fun of me, but it never bothered me,” he told Fond du Lac Reporter. “At my last medical check-up I had low cholesterol and my blood pressure was perfect.”