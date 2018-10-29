White Truffle Festival Is Returning To San Francisco In November
Urbani Truffles and Prunotto Wines have joined forces for the 3rd annual White Truffle Festival from November 9-18, 2018.
In the Bay Area, there are a ton of local resaurants participating with special meals, events, and tasting menus.
Contact the restaurants directly for details and reservations.
Participating Restaurants:
DIAVOLA
21021 Geyserville Ave
Geyserville, CA, 95441
VALETTE
344 Center Street
Healdsburg, CA, 95448
ALDO'S
14109 S Winchester Blvd
Los Gatos, CA, 95032
Piazza D'Angelo
22 Miller Avenue
Mill Valley, CA, 94941
Farm @ Carneros Resort
4048 Sonoma Hwy
Napa, CA, 94559
OENOTRI
1425 First Street
Napa, CA, 94559
CARPE DIEM
1001 2nd Street
Napa, CA, 94559
ALLEGRIA
1026 First Street
Napa, CA, 94559
PERLE
2058 Mountain Blvd
Oakland, CA, 94611
ITALIAN COLORS
2220 Mountain Blvd
Oakland, CA, 94611
A16 Rockridge
5356 College Avenue
Oakland, CA, 94618
Vina Enoteca
700 Welch Road, Suite 110
Palo Alto, CA, 94304
TRATTORIA DA VITTORIO
617 Laurel Street
San Carlos, CA, 94070
Ideale
1309 Grant Avenue
San Francisco, CA, 94133
Boulevard
1 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA, 94105
Michael Mina
252 California Street
San Francisco, CA, 94111
PARK TAVERN
1652 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA, 94133
ACQUOLINA
1600 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA, 94133
PINOCCHIO
401 Columbus Avenue
San Francisco, CA, 94133
BARBARA PINSERIA & COCKTAIL BAR
431 Columbus Ave
San Francisco, CA, 94133
EPIC STEAK
369 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA, 94105
Pazzia
337 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA, 94107
Ristorante Milano
1448 Pacific AVE
San Francisco, CA, 94109
Rooh
333 Brannan Street
San Francisco, CA, 94107
SPQR
1911 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA, 94115
ROMA ANTICA
3242 Scott Street
San Francisco, CA, 94123
A16
2355 Chestnut Street
San Francisco, CA, 94123
Sorrel
3228 Sacramento Street
San Francisco, CA, 94115
LA CICCIA
291 30th St
San Francisco, CA, 94131
SERVINO
9 Main Street
Belvedere Tiburon, CA, 94920
TRATTORIA DA VITTORIO
150 West Portal Ave
San Francisco, CA, 94127
GOLD MIRROR
800 Taravel Street
San Francisco, CA, 94116
BOTTEGA
V Marketplace, 6525 Washington Street
Yountville, CA, 94599
For more details and other cities participating head to whitetrufflefestival.com.