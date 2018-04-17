WATCH: Timelapse Video Of Record Breaking El Capitan Climb
Climbers Brad Gobright and Jim Reynolds after 11 attempts managed to tackle the nose of the legendary El Capitan in Yosemite in record time.
A climb that usually takes experienced climbers 3 to 4 days, the pair vanquished in two hours, 19 minutes and 44 seconds. Their climb beat the previous record by 4 minutes.
The 2,900 feet (900 m) Nose of El Capitan was first scaled in 1958.
Watch the whole climb in timelapse from photographer Tristan Greszko.