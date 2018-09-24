WATCH: New Transformers Spin-Off 'Bumblebee' Trailer

The latest trailer for the upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee has dropped and the Bay Area plays a central role.

SYNOPSIS:

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

STARRING:

Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider

In Theaters on December 21, 2018.