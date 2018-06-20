Warriors' Nick Young: "Everybody Needs To Do Cocaine!"

The offseason for Golden State Warriors' Nick Young just keeps getting stranger.

The always odd-ball player, who vowed to not wear a shirt all offseason, was spotted by a TMZ cameraman outside of 1 OAK Nightclub in Los Angeles.

The cameraman asked Young if he had heard about Canada legalizing marijuana.

Swaggy P's response?

"I want people to pass cocaine," the NBA star told TMZ. "Everybody needs to do cocaine!"

No matter if he was being serious or not, the NBA will most likely have something to say about the comments.

Watch the exchange below.