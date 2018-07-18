The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners VR Game Announced

July 18, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Bradford Hornsby
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

(Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment)

Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Entertainment
Technology

A virtual reality game is coming from The Walking Dead and Skydance Media.

In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, players can explore post-apocalyptic New Orleans in virtual reality and fight both walkers and others trying to survive.

"Will you choose the path of a saint or that of a sinner? You have watched and played in the world of The Walking Dead, now, get ready to Live it."

The game should be available in 2019 on most VR platforms.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
(Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment)

Tags: 
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
gaming
VR
Virtual Reality