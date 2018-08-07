Vegan Next Level Burger Set To Open In San Francisco

August 7, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Bradford Hornsby
Next Level Burger

(Next Level Burger)

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food And Drink
News

Oregon-based Next Level Burger is coming to San Francisco in August.

The vegan and non-GMO restaurant will open on the inside of the Potrero Whole Foods at 450 Rhode Island Street on August 24th.

Next Level offers burgers, hot dogs, chili, fries, salads, and shakes. 

The burgers come in a bunch of varieties:

  • Savory Meaty Patty
  • House-made Umami Mushroom and Quinoa Patty
  • Gluten Free Beyond Burger™ Patty
  • House-Made Quinoa and Black Chia Seed Patty
  • House-made Black Bean and Veggie Patty
  • Juicy Sausage Style Patty

They also offer some next level toppings like:

  • Avocado
  • Jalapenos
  • Tempeh bacon
  • Grilled onions
  • Roasted garlic
  • Guacamole
  • Cheddar style cheese
  • Sauteed mushrooms
  • Swiss style cheese

Find out all about Next Level and their food and philosophy at nextlevelburger.com.

Tags: 
vegan
Next Level Burger
San Francisco
Whole Foods Market