Vegan Next Level Burger Set To Open In San Francisco

Oregon-based Next Level Burger is coming to San Francisco in August.

The vegan and non-GMO restaurant will open on the inside of the Potrero Whole Foods at 450 Rhode Island Street on August 24th.

Next Level offers burgers, hot dogs, chili, fries, salads, and shakes.

The burgers come in a bunch of varieties:

Savory Meaty Patty

House-made Umami Mushroom and Quinoa Patty

Gluten Free Beyond Burger™ Patty

House-Made Quinoa and Black Chia Seed Patty

House-made Black Bean and Veggie Patty

Juicy Sausage Style Patty

They also offer some next level toppings like:

Avocado

Jalapenos

Tempeh bacon

Grilled onions

Roasted garlic

Guacamole

Cheddar style cheese

Sauteed mushrooms

Swiss style cheese

Find out all about Next Level and their food and philosophy at nextlevelburger.com.