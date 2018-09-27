Treasure Island Music Fest Announces Schedule, Night Shows, And Transportation

Treasure Island Music Fest has announced their single day line-ups, night shows, and transportation information for this year's festival.

Unlike past years the festival is NOT ON TREASURE ISLAND.

The festival is October 13–14, 2018, at a brand new location — Middle Harbor Shoreline Park (MHSP) in Oakland, California.

PLEASE NOTE: There is no parking for the festival at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park. Buses will depart from the West Oakland BART station on both days to shuttle ticket holders. There is also the option of rideshare drop off.

A new feature for this year is also a two-stage set-up where no artist sets will overlap.

Saturday, October 13th:

Town Stage:

GILLIGAN MOSS 12:00 - 12:40 PM

GEORGE FITZGERALD 1:20 - 2:00 PM

POLO & PAN 2:45 - 3:30 PM

LAFF TRAX (TORO Y MOI X NOSAJ THING) 4:25 - 5:05 PM

AMINÉ 5:55 - 6:40 PM

PUSHA T 7:35 - 8:25 PM

City Stage:

JPEGMAFIA 12:40 - 1:20 PM

MOSES SUMNEY 2:00 - 2:45 PM

HIATUS KAIYOTE 3:30 - 4:20 PM

SANTIGOLD 5:05 - 5:55 PM

SILK CITY (DIPLO + MARK RONSON) 6:40 - 7:35 PM

A$AP ROCKY 8:25 - 9:55 PM

Sunday, October 14th:

Town Stage:

SERPENTWITHFEET 12:00 - 12:40 PM

SOCCER MOMMY 1:20 - 2:00 PM

SHAME 2:45 - 3:30 PM

U.S. GIRLS 4:20 - 5:05 PM

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX 5:55 - 6:40 PM

JUNGLE 7:35 - 8:25 PM

City Stage:

POND 12:40 - 1:20 PM

ALEX CAMERON 2:00 - 2:45 PM

SHARON VAN ETTEN 3:30 - 4:20 PM

COURTNEY BARNETT 5:05 - 5:55 PM

LORD HURON 6:40 - 7:35 PM

TAME IMPALA 8:25 - 9:55 PM

NIGHT SHOWS:

Kevin Morby At Nightlife on October 11th at 6 PM

CALIFORNIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

$22, 21+

Buy Tickets

THE DODOS on October 12, 2018 at 9:00 PM

THE INDEPENDENT

$20 - $25, 21+

Buy Tickets

Mothers on October 13, 2018 at 9:00 PM

CAFE DU NORD

$16 - $18, 21+

Buy Tickets

For all things Treasure Island go to treasureislandfestival.com.