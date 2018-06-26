Taco Bell Is Testing A Mexican Pizza Crunchwrap

Taco Bell continues their "Frankenfood" dominance with the Mexican Pizza Crunchwrap.

It is two Mexican pizza shells, seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, pizza sauce, diced tomatoes, and three cheese mix all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Currently, the item is only in the testing phase and is only being served in a few select restaurants around Oklahoma City.

It retails for $3.49, or as part of Taco Bell's $5 box with a Mexican Pizza Crunchwrap, two crunchy tacos, and a medium drink.