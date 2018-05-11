Taco Bell Is Now America's Favorite Mexican Restaurant

The home of the Naked Chicken Chalupa has topped a national survey as the country's favorite Mexican restaurant.

The Harris Poll’s 30th annual EquiTrend Study surveyed over 70,000 people that were 15 years and older to create their annual list and crown Taco Bell best Mexican Restaurant.

Other "Brand Of The Year" winners were Five Guys Burgers & Fries (Burger Restaurant), Chick-fil-A (Chicken Restaurant), Krispy Kreme (Coffee Shop), and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop (Ice Cream & FroYo Shop).

Check out the full list at TheHarrisPoll.com.