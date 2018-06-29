Taco Bell Nacho Fries Are Coming Back

The super popular Nacho Fries are returning to Taco Bell.

Nacho Fries return to menus nationwide July 12.

They will be available for a limited time a la carte for $1.29 (a price hike from the previous $1) and also served Supreme for $2.49 or BellGrande for $3.49, topped with classic Taco Bell add-ons including beef, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes and sour cream. They will also be offered in a $5 box with Nacho Fries, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and Medium Drink.