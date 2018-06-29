Taco Bell Nacho Fries Are Coming Back

June 29, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Bradford Hornsby
Taco Bell Nacho Fries

(Courtesy of Taco Bell)

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food And Drink

The super popular Nacho Fries are returning to Taco Bell.

Nacho Fries return to menus nationwide July 12.

They will be available for a limited time a la carte for $1.29 (a price hike from the previous $1) and also served Supreme for $2.49 or BellGrande for $3.49, topped with classic Taco Bell add-ons including beef, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes and sour cream. They will also be offered in a $5 box with Nacho Fries, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and Medium Drink.

Tags: 
Taco Bell
Nacho Fries
Fast Food

Upcoming Events

30 Jun
Alameda County Fair Alameda County Fairgrounds
01 Jul
Alameda County Fair Alameda County Fairgrounds
02 Jul
Alameda County Fair Alameda County Fairgrounds
03 Jul
Alameda County Fair Alameda County Fairgrounds
04 Jul
Alameda County Fair Alameda County Fairgrounds
View More Events