Taco Bell Brings Back The Naked Chicken Chalupa Plus A Spicier Version

Fan favorite the Taco Bell Naked Chicken Chalupa is returning to menus on May 10th.

For the uninitiated, the Naked Chicken Chalupa replaces the normal chalupa shell with seasoned fried chicken.

They also announced the addition of the Wilder Naked Chicken Chalupa - which includes shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch sauce all "topped off with a bold, smoky Wild sauce."

It is for a limited time, so rush down to your Bell starting Thursday.