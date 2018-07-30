'Stranger Things' Season 3 Coming In 2019

Netflix has revealed that the highly anticipated third season of Stranger Things will no appear until 2019.

But, according to Netflix's programming executive Cindy Holland, it will be well worth the wait.

“It’s a handcrafted show,” Holland said. “The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

For now, you can just re-watch the Mall-themed teaser that Netflix shared at Comic-Con.