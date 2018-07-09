Starbucks Dumps Straws For Sippy-Cup Lids

As part of an attempted to be more environmentally responsible, Starbucks announced the phasing out of disposable straws with a sippy cup lids.

“Starbucks’ decision to phase out single-use plastic straws is a shining example of the important role that companies can play in stemming the tide of ocean plastic,” said Nicholas Mallos, director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas program, in a statement. “With eight million metric tons of plastic entering the ocean every year, we cannot afford to let industry sit on the sidelines.”

Starbucks is hoping to phase straws out completely from all locations by 2020, starting with Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.