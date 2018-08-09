Starbucks Launching A Line Of Organic Kombucha

August 9, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Evolution Fresh Organic Kombucha

(Courtesy of Starbucks)

Under their brand Evolution Fresh, Starbucks is launching a line of organic kombucha.

For those not familiar with kombucha, it is a fermented and sweetened black or green tea that is known for its positive health benefits.

The Evolution Fresh Organic Kombucha will be available in stores in the select markets of Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, and New York City. 

The certified USDA Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and Kosher flavors include:

  • Ginger Lemon Honeycrisp
  • Mango Pineapple
  • Ginger Greens
  • Spicy Greens
  • Pink Grapefruit
  • Turmeric Pineapple Coconut

To learn more about Evolution Fresh visit www.EvolutionFresh.com.

 

