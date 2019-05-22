Sonoma County Extends Alcohol Ban To More Russian River Beaches

Sonoma County Regional Parks announced further restrictions on alcohol on the beaches in the area start this Summer.

The new restriction hit Steelhead and Sunset Beaches on the Russian River from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

In a statement the Sonoma County Regional Parks said:

Visitors with unopened containers of alcohol will be asked to return them to their cars or to leave the beach. Visitors with open containers will be asked to pour out the contents. Violations may lead to misdemeanor citations, court appearances and fines.

This will make 5 regional beaches with no alcohol including Mom’s, Sunset and Steelhead beaches in Forestville, Veterans Memorial Beach in Healdsburg, and Guerneville River Park.