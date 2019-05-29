SoMa StrEat Food Park Is Hosting Warriors Watch Parties

As the Warriors begin their quest for another NBA Championship, they are headed to Toronto for at least 2 and possibly 4 games.

If you can't get over to Oracle Arena for a game or the official watch party, then head over to SoMa StrEat Food Park.

They are hosting watch parties complete with huge TVs, food trucks and more for each of the possible 7 games of the series.

SoMa StrEat Food Park - 428 11th Street, San Francisco

5 Big screen TVs

8+ food trucks serving all your favorite game-day eats

Rain or shine with plenty of covered seating and heaters

All ages, dogs welcome

Game Schedule:

Game 1: May 30 @ 6 PM

Game 2: June 2 @ 5 PM

Game 3: June 5 @ 6 PM

Game 4: June 7 @ 6 PM

Game 5*: June 10 @ 6 PM

Game 6*: June 13 @ 6 PM

Game 7*: June 16 @ 6 PM

*If necessary