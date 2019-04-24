SF Supervisors Stop Museum Of Ice Cream's Bid To Serve Alcohol

In a unanimous decision, the San Francisco Supervisors have denied the liquor license application of the Museum of Ice Cream.

The Museum of Ice Cream had plans to open an adults-only bar called "Dive-In," at their 1 Grant Avenue location that would serve booze laden milkshakes and more.

Supervisor Peskin told The Examiner that “it’s an area of The City that has the highest concentration of beer and wine and liquor in the city and they didn’t really make a good case for it.”