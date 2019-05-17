San Mateo Gets First Location Of Legendary Tokyo Taishoken Ramen Restaurant

The legendary Taishoken Ramen plans their first US location in San Mateo in late May.

Taishoken Ramen specializes in tsukemen where the ramen noodles are served alongside rich broth for dipping.

The technique is thought to have been invented by Taishoken Ramen founder Masayasu Sakaguchi.

The menu at the 47 E 4th Avenue location will include local ingredients and both tsukemen and more traditional Ramen dishes.