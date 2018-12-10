San Francisco Spot Named To "The 21 Best Nachos in America" List

Thrillist released their list of "The 21 Best Nachos in America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

Velvet Cantina located at 3349 23rd St in San Francisco was spotlighted as the only Bay Area spot to make the list.

Thrillist commented:

"Velvet Cantina in SF layers their house-made tortillas with house-made chile con queso, black beans, sour cream, and guacamole, which alone is amazing. But add spicy chorizo into the mix and you've got a plate that truly can't be beat by any other Mission Mexican joint. And for those looking for a nacho nightcap, they also offer s'mores nachos for dessert -- chock-full of cinnamon, sugar, Mexican chocolate, crushed graham crackers, and molten marshmallow. Finally, there's a way to eat nachos for every meal."

The aforementioned Velvet Nachos will set you back $13.29 or $17.08 with chorizo or chicken while the S'mores Nacho go for $7.79.

For more details and to read about the other 20 nacho destinations go to thrillist.com.