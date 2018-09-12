San Francisco Spot Named To "21 Best Oyster Bars In The Country" List

Thrillist released their list of the "21 Best Oyster Bars In The Country" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

The legendary Swan Oyster Depot located at 1517 Polk Street has been shucking the bivalves for over a century for hungry San Franciscans and tourists alike.

The place is tiny with only countertop service and always seems to have a line out the door but is well worth it.

Thrillist says:

"It is so damn old school. It doesn’t look like much from the outside. Tourists flock. The lines at lunch are too long. It’s only bar seating. Tough shit. This open-since-1912 SF legend is past an institution and on its way to hallowed hall territory, and it’s not just because of history, but also because it continues to serve some of the best raw seafood in the city, including an oyster selection that is impressively varied, and its famous twice-cracked crab, which you can plunge in a special sauce, which tastes like glorious history (and maybe a little mayo)."

Get all the details on Swan at www.swanoysterdepot.us.

If waiting in line is not your thing, check out the great spots overlooked by Thrillist like The Old Clam House, Tadich Grill, Leo's Oyster Bar, or Hog Island Oyster Co.

Read about the other 20 restaurants that made the national list at Thrillist.com.