San Francisco Restaurant Named To "21 Best Seafood Shacks In America" List

Thrillist released their list of the "21 Best Seafood Shacks In America" and a San Francisco restaurant made the list.

The Old Clam House at 299 Bayshore Boulevard in San Francisco has been serving seafood and libations since 1861. To put that in perspective it opened the year that Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated as President of the United States.

Their menu features classics like Cioppino, steamers, clams, fresh sourdough, and crab to crab enchiladas and omelets.

Thrillist commented:

"It started in 1861, so you can excuse the fact that the neighborhood is more industrial now and off the water and any tourist trap path. But that just makes it all the better when you spot the giant clam sitting on the roof, and you go in and see the blue- and white-checked tablecloths, and get that sourdough kettle bread with hot clam broth to dip it in. The menu is big, but really you have two choices: get the garlic-roasted Dungeness crab, or opt for the local cioppino, thick with mussels, squid, crab, and what seems like infinity fish. Oh, and no trip is complete without their own Milwaukee steam beer (and maybe a little more of that bread)."

Check out the full menu at The Old Clam House at theoldclamhousesf.com.

Read about the other 20 on the "21 Best Seafood Shacks In America" list at thrillist.com.