San Francisco Bar Named To "Best Beer Bars In America" List

Thrillist released their list of the "31 Best Beer Bars In America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

Monk's Kettle on 3141 16th Street opened as a craft beer tavern and neighborhood restaurant in San Francisco in 2007.

They've showcase a seasonal menu and 28 beers on tap and over 150 bottled varieties.

Thrillist comments:

"When Monk's Kettle started peddling upscale New American cuisine and fancy craft beer out of a former burger joint in San Francisco's Mission District, it was way, way ahead of the bougie, tech-driven curve. It was 2007, and the neighborhood had been dominated by dive bars and late-night taquerias for decades. And yet the people, charmed by friendly staff, farm-to-table eats, and an insane list of nearly local, imported, and impossible-to-find microbrews -- we’re talking 29 rotating taps, 150+ bottles, and Pliny by the caseload -- soon grew to love the sunny gastropub. Sure, nabbing a table might be tough these days (Monk's has always been strictly first come, first served), but try not to hate on the wait -- once you elbow your way inside that warm, wood-paneled space, you'll for sure never want to leave."

Check out the full menu and beer lists at Monk's Kettle at monkskettle.com.

