San Francisco's Mezzanine Closing After 15 Years

After a 15 year run, Mezzanine in San Francisco has announced that they are closing their doors.

The club announced that the closure is due to the building owners not renewing their lease and will happen in October 2019.

Mezzanine has hosted live music and events including Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Green Day, Florence and the Machine, Miguel, DMX, LCD Soundsystem, and De La Soul at their 444 Jesse Street location.

“I was disappointed that the owners of the building didn’t give me an opportunity to renegotiate a new lease. I was further disappointed that my request for a three-month extension, so that we could close out 2019 was rejected." Owner Deborah Jackman said in a statement, "What I find most disturbing is that Mezzanine, like so many other cultural institutions, has fallen victim to corporate greed and commercial development.”

Mezzanine's currently scheduled shows and special events around their 16 anniversary in April 2019 will continue despite the announcement.

For upcoming events at Mezzanine go to mezzaninesf.com.