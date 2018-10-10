San Francisco Spot Named To "21 Best Korean Restaurants In The Country" List

Thrillist released their list of the "21 Best Korean Restaurants In The Country" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

Brothers Restaurant located at 4128 Geary Blvd has been serving up traditional Korean dishes like kalbi (grilled ribs) and bulgogi (marinated slices of beef) with tabletop cook-your-own coal grills to the delight of foodies for years.

Thrillist says:

"Brother’s is a family-run restaurant that has some of the best marinated kalbi, a Korean cut of ribs, in the country. Here they use charcoal to grill the meat rather than gas, so the atmosphere is a bit smokey. Make sure to also order the soondubu (soft tofu soup), which arrives piping hot to the table to round out your meal. You will leave smelling like smoke and garlic, but you will be full and happy."

Also, take a look at other great Bay options like YakiniQ (1640 Post St., 2nd Fl., San Francisco), Jang Su Jang (3561 El Camino Real Suite #10, Santa Clara and 269 W Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas), or Ohgane (3915 Broadway, Oakland).

Read about the other 20 restaurants that made the national list at Thrillist.com.