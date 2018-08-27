San Francisco Spot Named To "The 21 Best Beer Gardens In America" List

Thrillist released their list of "The 21 Best Beer Gardens In America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

Biergarten located at 424 Octavia in Hayes Valley made the list with their small batch Bavarian leaning food and beer.

According to their website, they feature a "rotating selection of excellent examples of Bavarian draft favorites. Usually one Helles (light lager), one Weissebier (wheat), a Dunkel, or Doppel- bock (dark lager) and a tap for special offerings."

Thrillist commented:

"After six years in business, Biergarten has established itself as a big dog in a city that isn't exactly hurting for great spots to drink beer outside. The extremely limited beer selection (don't fix what ain't broken) leans Bavarian and comes by the liter or half liter. Food's less traditional, with brats and currywurst holding court next to burgers and pretzel dumplings. And everything here is served up on a massive patio with a lone centerpiece tree holding court over everything from Friday movie nights to raucous happy-hour drinking."

Check out the full menu and beer lists at Biergarten at biergartensf.com.

Read about the other 20 on "The 21 Best Beer Gardens In America" list at thrillist.com.