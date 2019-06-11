San Francisco Shop Named To "The 33 Best Ice Cream Shops in America" List

Thrillist released their list of "The 33 Best Ice Cream Shops in America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

Bi-Rite Creamery is located at 3692 18th Street in San Francisco was spotlighted as the only Bay Area spot to make the list.

Thrillist commented:

"We’ve said it before, and we'll say it again (and likely again later): If you see someone lining up on 18th Street in the Mission at, say, 2pm on a Wednesday, it’s not a protest against tech. It’s the line for the original Bi-Rite, opened across from the market in 2006. Their Straus Family Creamery dairy ice creams are perfection, whether you get them in the original Mission store by Dolores or over in NoPa inside the newer Bi-Rite Market. Either way, it’s worth waiting for. On a weekday morning. Flavor change seasonally. Pray for cream cheese carrot cake, but consider a sundae gussied up with black sesame. After all, you didn't stand there for that long just to get vanilla, right? (It's cool if you did though.)"

For more details and to read about the other 32 ice cream destinations go to thrillist.com.

