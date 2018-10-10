San Francisco Named The 2nd Best Foodie City In America
WalletHub studied 182 cities across the country to find out which were the biggest foodies.
The took 29 relevant metrics across two key dimensions, “Affordability” and “Diversity, Accessibility & Quality” to put together their findings.
The top 5 "Foodie" Cities are:
- Portland, OR
- San Francisco, CA
- Miami, FL
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco got its second spot with top rankings in Restaurants per Capita, Affordability & Accessibility of Highly-Rated Restaurants, and Coffee & Tea Shops per Capita. The City also ranked high in Gourmet Specialty-Food Stores per Capita (4th) and Craft Breweries & Wineries per Capita (6th).
Other Bay Area cities landed at #19 Oakland, #42 San Jose, #65 Santa Rosa, and #136 Fremont.
The least "foodie" in the country?
Pearl City, HI.
For the full list and more on the methodology, head over to wallethub.com.