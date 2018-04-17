San Francisco Giants Ranked As The 4th Most Valuable Baseball Franchise

According to Forbes' annual list of 'The Business Of Baseball', the San Francisco Giants ranked as the fourth most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball.

Valued at $2.85 billion, the Giants have an annual revenue of $445 million and an operating income of $84 million.

The New York Yankees ranked #1 on the list with a value of $4 billion.

Rounding out the top 5 are #2 Los Angeles Dodgers ($3 billion), #3 Chicago Cubs ($2.9 billion), and #5 Boston Red Sox ($2.8 billion).

The Oakland A's fell in at #26 out of 30 with a valuation of $1.02 billion. Only the Tampa Bay Rays were valued at less than a billion ($900 million).