San Francisco And San Jose Are The 2nd And 3rd Most Expensive City To Date In

The Black Tux released a study of the cost of going on a date in the largest 50 cities in the United States.

It may come as no surprise but San Francisco ended up near the top the most expensive falling 2nd behind New York City.

New York, NY topped the list among all other U.S. cities at $155.78, followed by San Francisco ($144.94) and San Jose ($141.55). The top 5 are rounded out by Seattle ($137.20) and Miami ($127.18).

The study took the average cost of 2 rideshare trips, dinner for 2 with 20% tip, 2 movie tickets, 2 post date drinks in each city.

Related: San Francisco Posts The Least Racy Instagram Photos In The U.S.

The cheapest place to date?

Oklahoma City with an average cost of $87.85.

Get the full list and methodology at theblacktux.com.