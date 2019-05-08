Punch Line Comedy Club To Close And Relocate

The iconic Punch Line Comedy Club in San Francisco has announced that they will be leaving their Battery Street location.

After being unable to renew its lease with the current property owners, the club and Live Nation are searching for a new location. The Battery Street location has been hosting top-level comedy since opening in 1978.

In a statement Punch Line talent buyer Molly Schminke said, “While we search for our new home, the club will continue to support local comedy, bring in the hottest up-and-coming comedians and book some of the biggest national headliners who come back to perform on the Punch Line stage year after year.”

Live Nation also operates Punch Line Sacramento, Punch Line Philadelphia and Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco.