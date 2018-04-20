Premium Matcha Shop Opening In San Francisco Bar Tartine’s Location

Stonemill Matcha is set a May opening at 561 Valencia.

The premium matcha shop will feature matcha tea offerings along with Japanese cafe foods.

Founder Eijiro Tsukada is partnering with Mikiko Yui (Statebird Provisions, Coi) for patries and Keisuke Akabori (Delage, Saison) for a menu of “elevated Japanese comfort food.”

Stonemill Matcha will also feature a retail section with local and Japanese products.

For the uninitiated, Matcha is powdered green tea leaves that are shade grown and specially processed. The process makes them especially flavorful and high in both caffeine and antioxidants.