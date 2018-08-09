The Perseid Meteor Shower 2018: Details And Where To Watch

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke has said that this year's Perseid Meteor Shower will be the best shower of 2018.

“Forecasters are predicting a Perseid outburst this year with double normal rates on the night of Aug. 11-12,” said Cooke. “Under perfect conditions, rates could soar to 200 meteors per hour.”

The best viewing will be Midnight to dawn Agust 11 through 13 with the peak at late Sunday night, August 12/13.

Related: NASA's Parker Solar Probe Heading To The Sun

You shouldn't need a telescope to enjoy the event but it is important to get away from any light pollution and try to allow about 45 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the night sky.

The Astronomy Connection has compiled a great list of places to stargaze in the greater Bay Area. Check it out here.

And ... beware of Karl the Fog!

Facts To Wow Your Nerdy Friends: