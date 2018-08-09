The Perseid Meteor Shower 2018: Details And Where To Watch
NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke has said that this year's Perseid Meteor Shower will be the best shower of 2018.
“Forecasters are predicting a Perseid outburst this year with double normal rates on the night of Aug. 11-12,” said Cooke. “Under perfect conditions, rates could soar to 200 meteors per hour.”
The best viewing will be Midnight to dawn Agust 11 through 13 with the peak at late Sunday night, August 12/13.
You shouldn't need a telescope to enjoy the event but it is important to get away from any light pollution and try to allow about 45 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the night sky.
The Astronomy Connection has compiled a great list of places to stargaze in the greater Bay Area. Check it out here.
And ... beware of Karl the Fog!
Facts To Wow Your Nerdy Friends:
- Perseid meteors travel at the blistering speed of 132,000 miles per hour (59 kilometers per second).
- Peak temperatures can reach anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit as they speed across the sky.
- Every Perseid meteor is a tiny piece of the comet Swift-Tuttle.
- The Perseids pose no danger to Earth as most burn up 50 miles above our planet
- They get their name because they appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus.
- Some Catholics refer to the Perseids as the "tears of Saint Lawrence" because the shower happens near his martyr day.
- John Denver testified before Congress that his song "Rocky Mountain High" was about a family trip where he viewed the Perseid Shower.