Panera Testing Double Bread Bowls

July 31, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Panera Double Bread Bowl

(Courtesy of Panera)

Panera Bread is taking the bread bowl to the next level.

They are testing a double bread bowl where you can two different soups, chowders, and macs - either for yourself or to share.

The Double Bread Bowl will be available in select Philadelphia-area locations from August 5 through the 31.

If it is a hit, look for Panera to roll it out nationwide.

