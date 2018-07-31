Panera Testing Double Bread Bowls
July 31, 2018
Panera Bread is taking the bread bowl to the next level.
They are testing a double bread bowl where you can two different soups, chowders, and macs - either for yourself or to share.
The Double Bread Bowl will be available in select Philadelphia-area locations from August 5 through the 31.
If it is a hit, look for Panera to roll it out nationwide.
RT if you would eat this #DoubleBreadBowl solo, or tag a friend you’d go halfsies with. pic.twitter.com/QuMHZhp25w— Panera Bread (@panerabread) July 31, 2018