Outside Lands Announces Paul Simon As One Of 2019's Festival Headliners
March 22, 2019
Outside Land's online persona Ranger Dave tweeted out the first headliner for this year's three-day festival.
The legendary Paul Simon will take the stage at Outside Lands 2019.
Simon will also be donating the proceeds from his performance to local environmental non-profits.
Stay tuned for the full lineup and general on-sale info on Tuesday, March 26.
ranger dave has exciting news: @paulsimonmusic is headlining #outsidelands!— Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) March 22, 2019
though he stopped touring, he's making rare appearances to benefit organizations he supports. he'll donate the proceeds from this performance to local environmental non-profits. https://t.co/9488DTamf0 pic.twitter.com/SwcifDm3Yz