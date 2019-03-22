Outside Lands Announces Paul Simon As One Of 2019's Festival Headliners

Outside Land's online persona Ranger Dave tweeted out the first headliner for this year's three-day festival.

The legendary Paul Simon will take the stage at Outside Lands 2019.

Simon will also be donating the proceeds from his performance to local environmental non-profits.

Stay tuned for the full lineup and general on-sale info on Tuesday, March 26. 

