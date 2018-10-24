Oakland Spot Named To "The 33 Best Dive Bars In America" List

Thrillist released their list of "The 33 Best Dive Bars In America" and an Oakland spot made the list.

The Kingfish Pub & Cafe in Oakland was spotlighted as the only Bay Area bar to make the list.

Located on 5227 Telegraph Avenue, The Kingfish has been around since the 1920s when it used to act as a bar and BAIT SHOP!

Today there is no bait but there is still beer, booze, free freshly popped popcorn, shuffleboard, and if you get a bit peckish you can order from the Eritrean restaurant across the street.

Thrillist commented:

"With dive bars in hip cities increasingly faced with the wrecking ball, the Kingfish's survival is something of a Cinderella story... provided Cinderella's voice was too raspy from Virginia Slims to sing properly, and her mouse friends were actually rats. With condos encroaching on its space, the place got saved by Oakland's Landmarks Preservation Advisory Board, then was straight-up loaded onto a trailer and moved down the street. So what changed? Nothing. The ceilings still require a tall man to duck upon entry and the intense shuffleboard games rage on. Hell, if we didn't know better, we'd think that some of the patrons never even got up from their seats as the building was moved. And if they did, it was the first time that it happened in decades."

For more details and to read about the other 32 Dive Bars go to thrillist.com.