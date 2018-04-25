Nickelodeon Is Bringing Back 'Double Dare' Game Show

Everything is new again.

Nickelodeon announced that they have ordered 40 new episodes of their classic game show "Double Dare."

If you grew up with the show you will remember the mixture of trivia questions and messy "physical challenges".

The show originally aired on Nickelodeon with host Marc Summers from 1986 until 1993 and then was briefly revived as with Super Sloppy Double Dare in 1989, Family Double Dare in 1988, and Double Dare 2000 in - your guest it - 2000.

Watch the preview below: