Netflix Adds Cary Elwes And Jake Busey To 'Stranger Things' Season 3

According to Deadline, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the streaming giant has added Cary Elwes and Jake Busey to Stranger Things season 3.

Elwes, best known for his role as Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts in The Princess Bride, will portray the Major of Hawkins. Major Kline is described as “handsome, slick and sleazy… your classic 80s politician — more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs.”

Busey, son of Gary Busy who starred in films like Contact and The Frighteners, will be playing Bruce who is a journalist with “questionable morals" from The Hawkins Post.

No firm release date has been set for season 3.