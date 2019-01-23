Munchery Shutters After 9 Years

Meal delivery service Munchery has closed after 9 years.

The company made the announcement in an email to their customers and a written statement on their website.

"Today, with. heavy heart, we're announcing that Munchery is closing its doors and ending operations effective immediately." Reads the statement on their website, "Any outstanding orders with Munchery will be cancelled and refunded. Please allow 2-3 business days for these refunds to process."

Munchery's stated business plan was to "[r]eclaim dinnertime with fresh, chef-made meals delivered to your door and ready when you are."

Other meal preparation start-ups have gone bust in the last year like Sprig, Maple, Spoonrocket, and Bento.