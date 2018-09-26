M&M's Announce Hazelnut Spread Flavor

Nutella fans rejoice.

M&M's are launching a variety of their candies that are filled with hazelnut spread.

"We're equally passionate for the launch of M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies next year," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director, M&M'S Brand. "We're thrilled to deliver this new flavor with color and fun, in a way that only M&M'S can."

The only downside is that you are going to have to wait a while. The M&M's Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies will be available nationwide in April 2019 in Singles (1.35 oz.), Share Size (2.53 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch (8.3 oz.).