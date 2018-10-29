Los Altos Ranked As One Of The "Best Small Cities To Live In America"

WalletHub has released their ranking of the "Best Small Cities To Live In America" and Los Altos, CA ranked near the top.

The peninsula city was placed 7th overall out of the 1,268 cities compared.

To create their list WalletHub compared selected cities with population sizes between 25,000 and 100,000 across five key dimensions: Affordability, Economic Health, Education & Health, Quality of Life, and Safety.

Los Altos ranked:

Affordability - 583rd

Economic Health - 8th

Education & Health - 126th

Quality of Life - 260th

Safety - 81st

Other Bay Area cities that ranked in the top 100 were Saratoga (25th), Cupertino (43rd), Palo Alto (57th), Pleasanton (59th), Dublin (65th), Livermore (83rd), Danville (87th), and Belmont (99th).

For the full list and breakdown of the methodology go to WalletHub.com.