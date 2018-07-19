Lay’s Launches 8 New Regional Flavors

As part of their Lay’s Tastes of America campaign, the chip maker has introduced 8 new regional flavors.

Flavors will be available online and in certain markets starting July 30th.

They range from Cajun Spice to Fried Pickles with Ranch. Plus, they will also make some past specialty flavors available like Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Pepper, Fried Green Tomatoes, Ketchup and West Coast Truffle Fries.

New Flavors include:

CAJUN SPICE - Inspired by the flavors of the Gulf Coast, here’s a taste of garlic, paprika, onion and oregano.

CHESAPEAKE BAY CRAB SPICE - Inspired by crab shacks along the Atlantic, here’s a taste of the Bay with custom-blended spices ready to savor.

CHILE CON QUESO - Inspired by legendary Tex-Mex of the Southwest, here’s a taste of velvety cheddar queso with a dash of spice.

DEEP DISH PIZZA - Inspired by the Giordano’s pizza recipe made famous in the Midwest, here’s a taste of their iconic stuffed deep-dish pizza.

FRIED PICKLES WITH RANCH - Inspired by a deep-fried favorite at Midwest state fairs, get a taste of fried pickles with ranch.

NEW ENGLAND LOBSTER ROLL - Inspired by lobster shacks of the Northeast, here’s a taste of fresh lobster served on a buttery grilled roll.

PIMENTO CHEESE - Inspired by Sunday socials and Southern charm, here’s a taste of creamy sharp cheddar with a hint of cayenne pepper.

THAI SWEET CHILI - Inspired by the food truck scene of the Pacific Northwest, get a taste of Thai sweet chili sauce with a hint of heat.

You can pre-order all of the 8 regional ones for $3.49 at laystastesofamerica.com/store.