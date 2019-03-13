Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back The St. Patrick's Day Green Original Glazed

For three days only ... go green on your Krispy Kreme.

Once again, Krispy Kreme is serving green donuts to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17.

Plus, they are giving you the chance to win a "Golden Dozen Pass" worth FREE doughnuts through St. Patrick’s Day 2020.

“What could be better than a green O’riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much. But FREE Original Glazed® doughnuts for a year might do the trick. Stop by and maybe you’ll end up with both,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a statement.