Kevin Smith Shows Off 51-Pound Weight Loss

Back in February, director and actor Kevin Smith suffered a massive heart attack.

The attack was a wake-up call for the "Clerks" star and he decided he needed to make some changes.

Today, Smith posted a picture on his Instagram account showing off his massive 51-pound transformation.

He attributed to success to Weight Watchers, Penn Jillette, Ray Cronise, his daughter Harley Quinn Smith, and the switch to a totally plant-based diet.