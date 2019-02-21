Keurig Launches Machine That Makes Cocktails
Keurig has released the Drinkworks Kitchen which can make cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button.
The machine can quick cool beverages, add carbonation, and provide "[f]lawless bartending, every time."
There are a wide variety of drink combinations are available.
The Classic Collection:
- Classic Margarita
- Cosmopolitan
- Gin & Tonic
- Daiquiri
- Long Island Iced Tea
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Old Fashioned
- Red Sangria
- White Russian
- White Wine
- Peach Sangria and Lime
- Vodka Soda.
The Drinkworks Paradise Collection:
- Strawberry Margarita
- Mai Tai
- Margarita
Beer Collection:
- Brews from Bass
- German beer styles from Becks
- Cider from Stella Cidre
To find out more or to purchase your own unit go to www.drinkworks.com.