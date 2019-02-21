Keurig Launches Machine That Makes Cocktails

Keurig has released the Drinkworks Kitchen which can make cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button.

The machine can quick cool beverages, add carbonation, and provide "[f]lawless bartending, every time."

There are a wide variety of drink combinations are available.

The Classic Collection:

Classic Margarita

Cosmopolitan

Gin & Tonic

Daiquiri

Long Island Iced Tea

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Old Fashioned

Red Sangria

White Russian

White Wine

Peach Sangria and Lime

Vodka Soda.

The Drinkworks Paradise Collection:

Strawberry Margarita

Mai Tai

Margarita

Beer Collection:

Brews from Bass

German beer styles from Becks

Cider from Stella Cidre

To find out more or to purchase your own unit go to www.drinkworks.com.