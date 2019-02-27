James Beard Awards Include Many Bay Area Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalist for their annual prostigious Jame Beard Awards.

The list of semifinalist feature many prominent restaraunts and chefs from all around the Bay Area.

Related: Bay Area Restaurants Included In MICHELIN's First Cantonese Food Guide

See the local nominees below.

Best New Restaurant

Angler, San Francisco

Nyum Bai, Oakland

Outstanding Baker

Greg Mindel, Neighbor Bakehouse, San Francisco

Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos

Outstanding Bar Program

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

Outstanding Chef

David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos

Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena

Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Michelle Polzine, 20th Century Café, San Francisco

Outstanding Restaurant

Nopa, San Francisco

Quince, San Francisco

Outstanding Restaurateur

Anthony Myint and Karen Leibowitz, San Francisco (Mission Chinese Food, The Perennial, Commonwealth)

Outstanding Service

Saison, San Francisco

Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

Outstanding Wine Program

Benu, San Francisco

Great China, Berkeley

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena

Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa

Yoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland

Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco

Best Chef: West

Reem Assil, Reem’s California, Oakland

Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco

Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk

Brandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San Francisco

Dominica Rice-Cisneros, Cosecha Café, Oakland

Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco

James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland

Karen Taylor, El Molino Central, Sonoma

Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco

See all the semifinalists for the James Beard Awards at www.jamesbeard.org/awards.